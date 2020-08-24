Oregon To Apply For Federal Assistance For Unemployed Workers
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon is joining the list of states that is applying for the federal government’s new assistance for unemployed workers.
State officials said, if approved, people would receive $300 per week, for an estimated three to five weeks.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 500,000 people in Oregon have filed for unemployment.
Last week, Oregon launched a $35 million relief check program that was created to issue a one-time payment of $500 to 70,000 Oregonians still waiting for unemployment benefits.
Just three days later, the program ended after all the checks had been distributed.