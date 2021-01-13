      Weather Alert

Oregon Ties Daily COVID-19 Death Record

Jan 12, 2021 @ 5:05pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports a record tying death count from COVID-19.

With 54 newly reported deaths, the state’s death count now sits at 1,667 people.

It’s believed today’s high death count is a result of the virus surge in November and December.

The OHA also reports 1,203 new COVID-19 cases.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (16), Clackamas (98), Clatsop (11), Columbia (1), Coos (9), Crook (19), Curry (8), Deschutes (56), Douglas (21), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (61), Jefferson (19), Josephine (39), Klamath (46), Lake (3), Lane (89), Lincoln (6), Linn (24), Malheur (32), Marion (97), Morrow (4), Multnomah (265), Polk (10), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (53), Union (5), Wasco, (10), Washington (155) and Yamhill (21).

403 Oregonians are in a hospital today fighting the virus.

93 of those patients are in Intensive Care.

