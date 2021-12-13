      Weather Alert

Oregon Tenants, Landlords, Politicians Plea for Help From Special Session

Dec 13, 2021 @ 9:17am
In this Sept. 20, 2021 file photo a handful of senators talk on the floor of the Oregon State Senate, as the Oregon Legislature conduct a special session to consider redistricting. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

Before Oregon’s lawmakers started their special session called by Governor Kate Brown this morning, they listened to anguished people from across the state. 

Al Doggit from Southeastern Multnomah County described the real threat of her family’s home.  She is disabled, and her family members have serious health issues.   “We need help.  And we need our legislators to step in and hear our cries for help.  The pandemic’s already caused enough suffering for people like us.  And now we’re going into an incredibly cold winter.  To become homeless is a death sentence.”

Hillsboro Mayor Steve Calloway encouraged lawmakers to pass more assistance, for both renters and landlords.  “We must protect our families who’ve applied for rent assistance, until their applications can be considered.  And I also want to acknowledge the crucial role that landlords have played in the state in response to COVID-19.  In so many cases they have fronted their own assets, retirement income, in service to the common good.”  He said it’s essential that the landlords, “Be made whole.”

