Oregon Teacher Dies Surfing Near Newport

Otter Rock, Oregon – A young Corvallis doctor died over the weekend while surfing near Newport. Toren Stearns was surfing near Otter Rock State Park Saturday afternoon. Other people noticed he was in distress and called 911. The 30-year-old apparently got separated from his surf board and was trying to swim back to shore. After an hour of searching, the Coast Guard found him, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital. His dog was on the beach while Stearns was surfing. A local animal shelter is taking care of the dog now.