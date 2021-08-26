      Weather Alert

Oregon Tax Payers Could See A ‘Massive’ Kicker

Aug 25, 2021 @ 6:58pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon could send out a massive $1.9 billion “kicker” tax refund next year due to surging income tax receipts. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports if the projections hold, the refund – which takes the form of credits on 2021 tax returns filed next year – would be Oregon’s largest-ever kicker. The state’s unique kicker tax law sends money back to taxpayers whenever personal income tax revenues come in at least 2% above initial projections during a two-year budget cycle. The new projection was delivered to a joint meeting of state senators and representatives Wednesday morning. In May, economic forecasters had anticipated the state would see a $1.4 billion kicker. Under the anticipated kicker, the median income taxpayer would receive a $420 credit on this year’s state taxes.

