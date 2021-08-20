Oregon Surpasses Sad COVID-19 Milestone

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon has passed a sad COVID-19 milestone.
The state has now recorded over 3,000 virus related deaths.
“We grieve for every person lost to the virus,” said Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen.
“I offer my deepest sympathies to every family who has mourned a parent, sibling or child who has died from the disease. Every death serves as a sobering reminder of the devastating personal impact COVID-19 has on all of us. Our sadness is deepened by the realization that these deaths are increasingly preventable. We know that the available vaccines provide a reliable protective shield against serious illness and death from COVID-19. These vaccines are saving lives every day and I urge every Oregonian who has not yet received the vaccine to please make a plan vaccinated.”
The Oregon Health Authority Friday also reports about 2,100 new cases, over 860 virus hospitalizations, and 241 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
Here’s Friday’s case and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (19), Clackamas (74), Clatsop (35), Columbia (32), Coos (47), Crook (13), Curry (28), Deschutes (147), Douglas (168), Gilliam (2), Grant (4), Harney (19), Hood River (12), Jackson (148), Jefferson (13), Josephine (125), Klamath (40), Lane (240), Lincoln (32), Linn (108), Malheur (15), Marion (164), Morrow (12), Multnomah (235), Polk (34), Sherman (2), Tillamook (36), Umatilla (94), Union (17), Wallowa (5), Wasco (39), Washington (176), Yamhill (45).
NOTE: Oregon’s 2,983rd and 2,984th COVID-19 associated deaths, reported on Aug. 19 are the same person. Because of this error we are renumbering our reported deaths starting with 2,994 today.
Oregon’s 2,994th COVID-19 associated death is an 87-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,995th COVID-19 associated death is an 87-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 19 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,996th COVID-19 associated death is a 70-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,997th COVID-19 associated death is an 86-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 13 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,998th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on July 25 and died on July 31 at Providence St Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,999th COVID-19 associated death is an 87-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 19 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,000th COVID-19 associated death is a 79-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 19 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,001st COVID-19 associated death is a 62-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on July 26 and died on Aug. 12 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,002nd COVID-19 associated death is a 62-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 19 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,003rd COVID-19 associated death is an 81-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,004th COVID-19 associated death is a 64-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 18 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,005th COVID-19 associated death is a 95-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,006th COVID-19 associated death is a 65-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 18 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,007th COVID-19 associated death is a 100-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,008th COVID-19 associated death is an 80-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 5 at Oregon Health and Sciences University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,009th COVID-19 associated death is a 67-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on July 5 and died on Aug. 19 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,010th COVID-19 associated death is a 62-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 3,011th COVID-19 associated death is a 96-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 18 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 3,012nd COVID-19 associated death is a 95-year-old woman from Wasco County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
NOTE: Updated information is available for Oregon’s 2,282nd COVID-19 associated death. He is a 78-year-old-man from Umatilla County. He was originally reported as a Washington County resident.
As of this morning, Oregon has 363 available adult hospital beds and 39 available adult ICU beds.
NEW MODELING PROJECTS INCREASED CASES:
The latest COVID-19 modeling from the Oregon Health Authority projects higher increases in daily cases and hospitalizations through September 7th.
According to the model, the state’s virus reproductive rate was around 1.58 in July.
At that same level of transmission, it’s projected new cases will increase to about 5,250 per day and new hospitalizations will increase to about 300 per day.
The modeling also shows that immunity from vaccinations is about 3 times higher than natural immunity.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/432OKsOaA0
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) August 20, 2021
