Oregon Surpasses COVID-19 Milestone

Sep 13, 2021 @ 3:00pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon has hit another COVID-19 milestone.

With 4,700 new cases recorded between Friday and Sunday, the state has now surpassed 300,000 total cases.

The Oregon Health Authority also reports 32 virus-related deaths over the weekend.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (53), Benton (44), Clackamas (399), Clatsop (2), Columbia (53), Coos (58), Crook (26), Curry (22), Deschutes (410), Douglas (201), Gilliam (5), Grant (11), Harney (13), Hood River (11), Jackson (305), Jefferson (28), Josephine (170), Klamath (41), Lake (22), Lane (433), Lincoln (56), Linn (284), Malheur (32), Marion (457), Morrow (12), Multnomah (629), Polk (58), Tillamook (51), Umatilla (85), Union (70), Wallowa (3), Wasco (21), Washington (493) and Yamhill (142).

Oregon reported 2,142 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 10, 1,513 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 11, and 1,045 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on September 12.

There are now 1,075 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19.

That’s 11 fewer than yesterday.

274 of those patients are in the ICU.

That’s 9 fewer than Sunday.

