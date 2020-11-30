Oregon Surpasses 75,000 COVID-19 Cases
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon has now passed 75,000 COVID-19 cases with 1,314 more reported Monday.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports 7 more deaths from the virus.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (9), Clackamas (228), Clatsop (1), Columbia (14), Coos (4), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (54), Douglas (33), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (54), Jefferson (9), Josephine (20), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (62), Lincoln (3), Linn (16), Malheur (2), Marion (167), Morrow (1), Multnomah (320), Polk (26), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (40), Union (6), Wasco (2), Washington (202), Yamhill (27)
The deaths occurred between November 19th and November 28th and were people between the ages of 48 and 85.
All seven people had underlying conditions.
584 Oregonians are now hospitalized by COVID-19.
That’s 45 more than Sunday.
117 of those patients are in intensive care.
That’s 10 more than Sunday.