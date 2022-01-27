Oregon Surpasses 6,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Portland, ORE. – The Oregon Health Authority is reporting 54 new COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 6,048.
The state also reported 8,207 new confirmed or presumptive cases of the virus.
OHA’s weekly report found a decline in cases, but a spike in hospitalizations. They also call the test positivity rate “staggering.”
There are currently 1,061 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Oregon, and 155 patients in the Intensive Care Unit.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (45), Benton (289), Clackamas (551), Clatsop (46), Columbia (92), Coos (158), Crook (110), Curry (33), Deschutes (541), Douglas (188), Gilliam (2), Grant (41), Harney (9), Hood River (51), Jackson (558), Jefferson (104), Josephine (224), Klamath (155), Lake (20), Lane (692), Lincoln (69), Linn (398), Malheur (78), Marion (910), Morrow (55), Multnomah (931), Polk (238), Sherman (6), Tillamook (48), Umatilla (198), Union (55), Wallowa (26), Wasco (82), Washington (911), Wheeler (14) and Yamhill (279).