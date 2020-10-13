Oregon Surpasses 600 COVID-19 Deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon has now surpassed 600 COVID-19 deaths.
The Oregon Health Authority Tuesday reports 6 more deaths from the virus and 321 new cases.
That brings the state’s totals to 605 deaths and 37,780 cases.
The deaths occurred between September 18th and October 12th and were people between 75 and 91 years of age.
5 of the 6 people are confirmed to have underlying conditions.
210 people are hospitalized today by the virus.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (37), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Curry (4), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Jackson (13), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (39), Lincoln (5), Linn (20), Malheur (14), Marion (35), Multnomah (45), Polk (3), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (11), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (50), and Yamhill (11).