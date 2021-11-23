Oregon Surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 Related Deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon on Monday surpassed 5,000 COVID-19 related deaths.
That’s thanks to the Oregon Health Authority recording 103 more.
The OHA also reports 1,753 new cases from over the weekend.
Here is the case information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (29), Clackamas (204), Clatsop (12), Columbia (35), Coos (29), Crook (10), Curry (4), Deschutes (190), Douglas (58), Harney (6), Hood River (9), Jackson (105), Jefferson (17), Josephine (38), Klamath (19), Lake (2), Lane (145), Lincoln (53), Linn (99), Malheur (2), Marion (123), Morrow (10), Multnomah (288), Polk (31), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (16), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (168), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (33).
Oregon reports 921 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 19, 540 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 20, and 292 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Nov. 21.
395 Oregonians are in the hospital with the virus.
Oregon has now administered 3,509,153 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 52,333 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,191,807 doses of Moderna and 239,248 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Here’s a message from OHA Director Patrick Allen: