Oregon Surpasses 40,000 COVID-19 Cases
PORTLAND, Ore. – Another dubious COVID-19 milestone in Oregon Tuesday.
With 346 newly reported cases, the state has now surpassed 40,000.
The Oregon Health Authority also reports 6 more deaths from the virus.
So, the total tallies are 40,136 cases and 633 deaths.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (28), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (2), Deschutes (3), Douglas (9), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (10), Jefferson (4), Klamath (4), Lane (42), Linn (13), Malheur (11), Marion (38), Morrow (2), Multnomah (101), Polk (6), Umatilla (10), Wasco (2), Washington (44), and Yamhill (7).
The deaths occurred between October 14th and October 18th and were people between 56 and 91 years of age.
All six people had underlying conditions.