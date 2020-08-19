      Weather Alert

Oregon Surpasses 400 COVID-19 Related Deaths

Aug 19, 2020 @ 1:44pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – There are now 408 COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon.

The Oregon Health Authority says the 11 newly reported deaths occurred between July 25th and August 18th and were people between 60 and 99 years of age.

6 of the people lived in Multnomah County, while 3 people lived in Clackamas County.

All 11 people had underlying medical conditions.

147 people confirmed with the virus are currently hospitalized, while almost 4500 people are considered recovered.

The OHA also reports 203 new cases Wednesday, bringing the state’s total tally to 23,870 cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Clackamas (15), Columbia (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (24), Jefferson (9), Josephine (2), Klamath (1), Lane (5), Linn (3), Malheur (10), Marion (30), Morrow (1), Multnomah (41), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (11), Union (3), Washington (25), and Yamhill (7).

477,286 people have tested negative.

