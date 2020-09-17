      Weather Alert
After Sally: Rescue, Recovery and A Wary Eye On Rivers

Oregon Surpasses 30,000 Cases Of COVID-19

Sep 17, 2020 @ 1:33pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – There are no new COVID-19 deaths to report in Oregon Thursday, so the death toll remains at 521.

However, the Oregon Health Authority says the state has now surpassed 30,000 cases of the virus.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (11), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Deschutes (7), Douglas (1), Grant (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (7), Klamath (7), Lane (23), Linn (11), Malheur (11), Marion (28), Morrow (1), Multnomah (43), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (7), Washington (29), and Yamhill (3).

172 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while almost 5400 are considered recovered.

TAGS
Coronavirus Covid-19 Oregon
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro