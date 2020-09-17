Oregon Surpasses 30,000 Cases Of COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. – There are no new COVID-19 deaths to report in Oregon Thursday, so the death toll remains at 521.
However, the Oregon Health Authority says the state has now surpassed 30,000 cases of the virus.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (11), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Deschutes (7), Douglas (1), Grant (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (7), Klamath (7), Lane (23), Linn (11), Malheur (11), Marion (28), Morrow (1), Multnomah (43), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (7), Washington (29), and Yamhill (3).
172 people are currently hospitalized by the virus, while almost 5400 are considered recovered.