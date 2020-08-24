Oregon Surpasses 25,000 COVID-19 Cases
Portland, Ore. – With 220 newly reported cases Monday, Oregon now has over 25,000 cases of COVID-19.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (22), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (1), Jackson (23), Jefferson (7), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (2), Malheur (7), Marion (33), Morrow (2), Multnomah (59), Polk (2), Umatilla (11), Washington (34), and Yamhill (12).
498,182 people have now tested negative for the virus.
The Oregon Health Authority Monday also announced 3 more deaths.
The deaths occurred between August 18th and August 23rd.
All three people were over the age of 73 and all lived in Washington County.
All three had underlying medical conditions.
143 people are in the hospital fighting the virus, while almost 4,600 are considered recovered.