Oregon Surpasses 2000 Positive COVID-19 Tests
PORTLAND, Ore. – With 46 more positive COVID-19 tests Tuesday, Oregon has surpassed 2000 total positive tests.
39,126 people have tested negative for the virus.
3 more deaths were also reported Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number to 78.
At least 471 Oregonians have been hospitalized by the virus, with 297 people still in a hospital bed today.
49 people who have tested positive for the virus are under the age of 19, while 133 people are over the age of 80.
The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (2), Coos (1), Klamath (2), Linn (1), Marion (10), Multnomah (22), Umatilla (2), Wasco (1), and Washington (7).