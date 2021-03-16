Oregon Surpasses 160,000 Total COVID-19 Cases
PORTLAND, Ore. – With 267 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Oregon has now surpassed 160,000 total cases.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (28), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (15), Douglas (13), Harney (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (2), Josephine (13), Klamath (7), Lake (2), Lane (12), Lincoln (3), Linn (5), Marion (34), Multnomah (50), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (18), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (20) and Yamhill (2).
The Oregon Health Authority also reports 22 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s death toll to 2,346 people.
More information on today’s reported deaths will be released at a later date.
119 Oregonians are hospitalized by the virus today, while 25 of those patients are in ICU.