Oregon Surpasses 140,000 COVID-19 Cases

Jan 27, 2021 @ 4:22pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon has now surpassed 140,000 COVID-19 cases with 731 more reported Wednesday.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (8), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (4), Columbia (8), Coos (9), Crook (7), Deschutes (24), Douglas (9), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (35), Jefferson (7), Josephine (16), Klamath (13), Lake (2), Lane (52), Lincoln (3), Linn (21), Malheur (17), Marion (115), Morrow (5), Multnomah (118), Polk (21), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (30), Union (3), Wasco (2), Washington (106) and Yamhill (18).

The Oregon Health Authority also reports 20 new deaths from the virus.

That brings the state’s death toll to 1,924.

Oregon now ranks 5th lowest in the country in deaths per 100,000 people, according to the CDC.

302 people are hospitalized by the virus today, while 74 of those patients are in ICU.

Over 340,000 doses of a vaccine have been distributed.

WEEKLY REPORT

The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly COVID-19 report released Wednesday shows sharp declines in daily cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

The week of January 18th through January 24th, cases were down 48%, hospitalizations dropped 33% and virus-related deaths fell from 195 to 74.

The state’s positivity rate last week was 5.1%.

 

