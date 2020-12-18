Oregon Surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 Cases
PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon Friday crossed another COVID-19 threshold.
With 1,390 new cases, the state has now surpassed 100,000 cases.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (34), Clackamas (117), Clatsop 6), Columbia (6), Coos (18), Crook (10), Curry (10), Deschutes (59), Douglas (14), Grant (3), Harney (2), Hood River (29), Jackson (76), Jefferson (27), Josephine (30), Klamath (62), Lake (1), Lane (93), Lincoln (7), Linn (43), Malheur (17), Marion (153), Morrow (4), Multnomah (200), Polk (18), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (59), Union (1), Wasco (30), Washington (221), Yamhill (18).
The Oregon Health Authority also reports 21 more deaths from the virus.
That brings the state’s death toll to 1,304.
The deaths occurred between November 2nd and December 17th and were people between 58 and 95 years of age.
15 people had confirmed underlying conditions.
539 people are hospitalized by COVID-19 today.
That’s 12 fewer than Thursday.
111 of those patients are in intensive care.
That’s 2 fewer than yesterday.