Oregon Supreme Court To Decide Kristof Eligibility

Jan 13, 2022 @ 4:51am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Nicholas Kristof speaks onstage during WE Day UN 2019 at Barclays Center on September 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for WE Day )

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Supreme Court has agreed to determine whether former New York Times journalist Nicholas Kristof is eligible to run for governor, less than a week after election officials declared him ineligible because he failed to meet the three-year residency requirement. Both Kristof’s attorney and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum had asked the state’s highest court to take the case and to move quickly, with a March 17 deadline for finalizing the list of candidates for the primary ballot looming. The court said briefs are due before it begins deliberating the matter on Jan. 27, with no oral arguments.

