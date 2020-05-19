      Breaking News
Oregon Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Governor Brown

May 18, 2020 @ 9:52pm

The Oregon Supreme Court temporarily stayed an injunction issued this morning by Baker County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Shirtcliff.

He determined that Governor Brown’s executive orders related to COVID-19 were no longer in effect.

Late (Monday) this evening, according to the Oregonian, Oregon State supreme court Presiding Justice Thomas Balmer, issued a ruling, granting the state’s motion.

That means Governor Brown’s rulings are still in effect.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs, led by former state Sen. Kevin Mannix, now have until May 22 to respond to the state’s motion.

