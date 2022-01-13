      Weather Alert

Oregon Supreme Court OK’s Proposal For Prospective Attorneys To Skip The Bar Exam

Jan 13, 2022 @ 10:36am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Supreme Court has OK’d a proposal that would give would-be lawyers the option to skip the bar exam and instead become licensed to practice law through experience or supervision.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state’s highest court in a unanimous vote “expressed approval in concept” to alternative pathways designed for law students and postgraduates seeking admittance to the state bar, according to draft minutes from the court’s Tuesday business meeting.

The Board of Bar Examiners’ committees will begin drafting proposals for the two programs and will report back to the Oregon Supreme Court in six months at the earliest.

