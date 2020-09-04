      Weather Alert

Oregon Supreme Court = Damascus Voters Win

Sep 4, 2020 @ 1:04pm

SALEM, Ore.– The Oregon Supreme Court has upheld the results of the 2016 election where voters by a 3 to1 margin stated they didn’t want to be a city.

It to 8 years, 5 pieces of legislation , and 5 elections to accomplish this.  Chris Hawes Communication Director for the Committee for Disincorporation says,”The high Court has put an end to the civic nightmare pushed on the people of this community by regional government decisions that showed no concern for the wishes of the people, nor the troubles caused by those decisions.  The people of Damascus didn’t ask for the mess.”

 

TAGS
Damascus Disincorporate Supreme Court vote
