Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters To Retire

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters is calling it a career December 31st.

“I am grateful,” Walters said. “Grateful for the opportunities I have had to study and decide the law, and grateful for the opportunities I have had to advocate for our courts and the cause of justice they serve. Oregonians can be proud of their appellate and trial court judges and their professional staff members who strive, every day, to listen with attention; make decisions that are timely, fair, and equitable; and take steps to make the changes that are necessary to maintain public trust and confidence.”

The 72-year-old was appointed to the court in 2006 after practicing law for 30 years in Eugene.

She’s been chief since 2018.

Justice Meagan Flynn has been elected by the high court to take over as Chief on New Year’s Day.

Governor Kate Brown now will fill the vacancy on the court.

“Chief Justice Martha Walters has been an incredible advocate for Oregonians seeking access to justice, showing steadfast leadership as the first woman to serve as chief justice of the Supreme Court,” said Governor Kate Brown. “She has been collaborative and fearless in helping to seek solutions to some of the state’s most pressing and complex issues. I appreciate her dedicated service to Oregon, and wish her the very best.”