Oregon Supreme Court: Campaign Contribution Limits Legal

Apr 23, 2020 @ 4:36pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Supreme Court has ruled that limits on campaign contributions are legal in Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the court on Thursday ruled that limits do not violate the state constitution, which means controls can be put on the unlimited flow of cash into campaigns statewide.

It could also end Oregon’s distinction as one of the biggest money states in American politics.

The court ruled that $500 campaign limits adopted by Multnomah County voters in 2016 do not run afoul of the state constitution.

The ruling sends the case back to a lower court to decide whether Multnomah County’s dollar limits themselves are too low.

