Oregon Sues Illinois-Based COVID Test Company

Apr 7, 2022 @ 4:06pm
Courtesy: MGN

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The state of Oregon has sued an Illinois-based COVID-19 testing company, saying its owners took millions of dollars in federal funds and insurance money for themselves and boasted about buying a mansion and expensive sports cars.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum sued the Center for Covid Control, or CCC, and its testing partner, Doctors Clinical Laboratory, for deceptively marketing testing services and for violating Oregon’s Unlawful Trade Practices Act.

The lawsuit says the married couple who own CCC had no prior experience in the medical field or medical testing and had run an axe throwing lounge and a photography studio.

