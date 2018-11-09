Oregon Student Speaks Out About Mass Shooting in California
By Jacob Dean
Nov 9, 2018 @ 7:20 AM
THOUSAND OAKS, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Mourners cry and comfort each other during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. Twelve people including a Ventura County Sheriff sergeant and the gunman died in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill . (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

California – Wednesday night at approximately 11:15 pm Pacific time at the Borderline Country Bar in Thousand Oaks, CA.  Considered “one of the safest places in America”, a gunman armed with a handgun, came into the bar and shot and killed at least 12 people in another mass shooting in America.  Many more are injured.

What we know so far is that the shooter has been identified as 28 year old, Ian David Long.  He was an active member of the military from 2008 – 2013 and had made contact with law enforcement and had a history of mental health issues. He walked into the bar, dressed in all black, shot a young lady at the counter, shot the security guard and proceeded to open fire on the group of patrons that were there for “college night”.

The gunman also shot and killed the first responder that got to the scene within 2 minutes of receiving the call.  He was Ventura County Sheriff’s, Deputy Sgt. Ron Helus.  Sgt Helus was 54 years old and was a 29-year veteran who was within a couple of years of retiring.

In what was described by witnesses as a “horrific event” as the gunmen stopped shooting to reload, a patron broke out a window at the back end of the establishment and shoved several people out of the window and escaped.

It is believed that Mr. Long killed himself.  Police and the FBI are now working to further identify the motive behind this shooting.

Some that were injured during this shooting were also survivors of the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017.

 

OP ED – Thousand Oaks Resident speaks out:

 

Last night, I woke up at 1:00 AM — sweaty, worried. Thinking it was just a bad dream, I opened my phone for a welcome distraction. Instead I found the worst.
“Active Shooter Situation in Thousand Oaks Bar,” headlines read. Borderline, a bar I have attended for years as recently as a few weeks ago, was under fire. I tried to rationalize. Thousand Oaks is a safe city — third safest in the country. Maybe it was an isolated encounter, like what happened at the mall just months before.
Quickly, it became clear that this was not the case. Articles were piling up — Washington Post, New York Times, CNN — our sleepy suburb now catapulted into national news. It was clear this was big. Bad.
I received a call from a friend abroad, audibly shaken that he was unable to reach my boyfriend or myself. I assured him there was no need to fear. Soon after, my phone began to fill with inquiries as the death toll mounted.
I am lucky that I can assuage those fleeting fears of those around me. I am grateful. However, that will not be the case for many Thousand Oaks families today. My heart breaks for them. This is not a deserved ending for any of the victims.
To Sergeant Ron Helus and the other victims yet to be identified, I am so sorry. Please know that so many of us are going to fight for you.
I won’t say the tired phrase, “if it happened here, it can happen anywhere,” because it already does. Places of worship, schools, movie theatres, concerts, and bars. From a small town in Connecticut to a suburban bubble in California, we were never exempt. We were operating under a false assumption that gated neighborhoods would protect us, when it is clear that only reform truly can.
I’ve already seen so many people express that they “never thought” they would see the day our town became a hashtag, a name synonymous with an act of violence. However, I think it is fair to say most of us hoped it wouldn’t happen here, not that we thought it couldn’t.
In fact, many of us have already been touched by this violence. Just last year at the Route 91 Festival in Los Vegas, Thousand Oaks residents Keri Galvan and Laura Shipp lost their lives. In 2014, Westlake High School graduate Veronika Weiss was killed at UC Santa Barbara.
According to the Gun Violence Archive, this was the 307th mass shooting in 2018. If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, the U.S. is surely mad.
It happened here, and until we make meaningful changes, it will happen anywhere else too.

 

— Abby Johnson, graduate of Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks and alumni of the University of Oregon.

 

THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: Flowers and and candle in memory of Noel Sparks, 21, one of the victims of mass shooting, are placed on a table during a vigil at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. Twelve people including a Ventura County Sheriff sergeant and the gunman died in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: Mourners cry and comfort each other during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. Twelve people including a Ventura County Sheriff sergeant and the gunman died in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill . (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: Mourners cry and comfort each other during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. Twelve people including a Ventura County Sheriff sergeant and the gunman died in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill . (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: Mourners cry and comfort each other during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. Twelve people including a Ventura County Sheriff sergeant and the gunman died in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill . (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: Mourners cry and comfort each other during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. Twelve people including a Ventura County Sheriff sergeant and the gunman died in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill . (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: Mourners cry and comfort each other during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. Twelve people including a Ventura County Sheriff sergeant and the gunman died in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill . (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: Mourners attend a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. Twelve people including a Ventura County Sheriff sergeant and the gunman died in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill . (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: Commander Tim Hagel, Police Chief of city of Thousand Oaks, is comforted by a friend during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. Twelve people including a Ventura County Sheriff sergeant and the gunman died in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: F.B.I. agents leave the house of dead shooting suspect Ian David Long, 28, following a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. 12 people have died including the sergeant plus the gunman. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: F.B.I. agents leave the house of dead shooting suspect Ian David Long, 28, following a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. 12 people have died including the sergeant plus the gunman. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: Officers gather outside the house of dead shooting suspect Ian David Long, 28, following a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. 12 people have died including the sergeant plus the gunman. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: The procession carrying the body of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill, leaves Los Robles Hospital on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. 12 people have died including the sergeant plus the gunman. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: People hug and pray before the procession carrying the body of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill, leaves Los Robles Hospital on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. 12 people have died including the sergeant plus the gunman. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: Young people talk after the procession carrying the body of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill, left Los Robles Hospital on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. 12 people have died including the sergeant plus the gunman. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: People watch the procession carrying the body of Ventura County Sheriff Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill, leave Los Robles Hospital on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. 12 people have died including the sergeant plus the gunman. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: Hospital workers follow as the procession carrying the body of Ventura County Sheriffs Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill, leaves Los Robles Hospital on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. Twelve people were killed, including the sergeant and the gunman, after a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks late Wednesday night. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: The procession carrying the body of Ventura County Sheriffs Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill, leaves Los Robles Hospital on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. Twelve people were killed, including the sergeant and the gunman, after a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks late Wednesday night. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: People hold flags as the procession carrying the body of Ventura County Sheriffs Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill, leaves Los Robles Hospital on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. Twelve people were killed, including the sergeant and the gunman, after a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks late Wednesday night. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: People hug after praying before the procession carrying the body of Ventura County Sheriffs Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill, leaves Los Robles Hospital on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. Twelve people were killed, including the sergeant and the gunman, after a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks late Wednesday night. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: The procession carrying the body of Ventura County Sheriffs Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill, leaves Los Robles Hospital on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. Twelve people have died, including the sergeant and the gunman, after a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks late Wednesday night. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: Television news crews and a fire department Public Information Officer gather near the Borderline Bar and Grill, where a mass shooting occurred, on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. According to reports, at least 12 people have died, including a Ventura County Sheriffs Department sergeant, plus the gunman. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: F.B.I. agents monitor the scene near the Borderline Bar and Grill, where a mass shooting occurred, on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. According to reports, at least 12 people have died, including a Ventura County Sheriffs Department sergeant, plus the gunman. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: A Ventura County Sheriffs officer stands near a vehicle near the Borderline Bar and Grill, where a mass shooting occurred on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. At least twelve people have died, including a Ventura County Sheriffs Department sergeant, plus the gunman. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: A truck is parked on the freeway off-ramp from the 101, near the Borderline Bar and Grill, the scene of a mass shooting, is closed on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. At least twelve people have died, including a Ventura County Sheriffs Department sergeant, plus the gunman. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: Light shines from inside The Borderline Bar and Grill, the scene of a mass shooting on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. At least twelve people have died, including a Ventura County Sheriffs Department sergeant, plus the gunman. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: A Ventura County Sheriffs officer stands near a vehicle near the Borderline Bar and Grill, where a mass shooting occurred on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. At least twelve people have died, including a Ventura County Sheriffs Department sergeant, plus the gunman. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
THOUSAND OAKS, CA – NOVEMBER 08: Television news crews and a fire department Public Information Officer gather near the Borderline Bar and Grill, where a mass shooting occurred, on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. According to reports, at least 12 people have died, including a Ventura County Sheriffs Department sergeant, plus the gunman. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

 

 

