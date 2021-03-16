Oregon State University Trustees To Meet Wednesday To Discuss School President’s Future
CORVALLIS (AP) – The Oregon State board of trustees will meet Wednesday to discuss president F. King Alexander’s role in the mishandling of sexual misconduct cases at his former school, LSU.
Board chair Rani Bokar wrote an open letter to the Oregon State community saying the board would review a report by an outside law firm commissioned by LSU to look into how the school handled the cases.
It said the school suffered “a serious institutional failure” in its handling of physical and gender violence.
King arrived in 2019 at Oregon State, which has endured issues of its own inside the athletic department.
An Associated Press investigation uncovered an abusive environment inside the school’s volleyball program.