Oregon State University Studies Spread of COVID-19
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Scientists at Oregon State University are going door-to-door throughout the city to take samples from households to study the spread of COVID-19.
The Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-Level Coronavirus Epidemics, or TRACE-COVID-19, is among the first in the nation. The university is working with the Benton County Health Department on the project.
The team began a pilot phase on Sunday to test the process of gathering and testing samples. Researchers will visit 960 random households and collect samples over the next few weekends while observing social distancing. Participants who agree to be tested will use a sanitized home test kit and leave it on their doorstep when completed. There will not be in-home contact. The results will be sent in 7 to 10 days.
There are 27 positive cases of the virus in Benton County and 5 deaths as of Sunday afternoon. Researchers say it’s likely that some people who carry the virus don’t show any symptoms and may have inadvertently spread the disease.
The team hopes their study will serve as a model for other communities.