Oregon State University Student Seriously Hurt In Alleged Hit And Run

September 27, 2022 11:22AM PDT
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Police in Corvallis are investigating a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian near Oregon State University.

The incident happened Monday night when witnesses found 21-year-old student Aliyah Lopez hurt on the ground after being hit by a car.

She is currently being treated for traumatic injuries.

Here’s more from Corvallis PD:

Based on the investigation Corvallis Police Detectives are looking for beige or champagne colored full sized sport utility vehicle similar to a Chevrolet Tahoe or a full sized pickup truck with canopy. There was no license plate information or specific vehicle make and model information. Detectives are currently seeking any information related to the crash to include unidentified witnesses. If you have any information regarding the crash please contact Detective Mark Smith at 541-766-6976 or [email protected].

