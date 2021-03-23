      Weather Alert

Oregon State University President Offers Resignation

Mar 23, 2021 @ 10:39am
Courtesy: oregonstate.edu

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The President of Oregon State University has offered his resignation.

F. King Alexander has been facing pressure to step down after a law firm released a report detailing how he mishandled sexual misconduct allegations at Louisiana State University while he was chancellor and president.

Alexander was hired in late 2019 and became OSU’s President last summer.

If the Board of Trustees accepts his resignation, it would be effective April 1st.

