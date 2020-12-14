Oregon State University Names Police Chief
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State University has chosen a veteran of the Seattle Police Department to lead its new campus police force, which the university says will begin operating in January.
The Gazette-Times reports Shanon Anderson started with the Seattle department in 1992 and has served as a patrol officer, detective, training coordinator, sergeant and lieutenant, according to the university.
She has been involved with police reform initiatives since 2016 and has chaired the Seattle Police Force Review Board.
OSU’s push to form a campus police force grew out of a dispute over the arrest of a student in 019 by the Oregon State Police, which provided law enforcement services on the Corvallis campus since the 1980s.