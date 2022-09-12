History Is Made At Oregon State University As President Murthy Takes Office

CORVALLIS, Ore. – History is made at Oregon State University.

Dr. Jayathi Murthy is officially the school’s 16th President, making her the first woman of color in the office.

She comes to Corvallis from UCLA and says she’s ready to get to work, “I think the student is the heart of our operation…that’s why we’re here. So a big focus on student access and student success is really important to us.”

Kirk Schueler, chair of OSU’s board of trustees, welcomed Murthy as president.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr., Murthy to Oregon and Oregon State University,” Schueler said. “She will ably advance teaching, research, creative scholarship and the university’s Extension and engagement mission. And her leadership and the work of so many throughout OSU will extend the university’s contributions and impact across Oregon, the nation and world.”