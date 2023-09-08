KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Oregon State University And Washington State University Sue Pac-12

September 8, 2023 3:33PM PDT
Oregon State University And Washington State University Sue Pac-12
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – Oregon State and Washington State have filed a complaint in Washington state court against the Pac-12 and Commissioner George Kliavkoff.

It seeks a court order preventing 10 departing members from standing in the way of the two schools’ efforts to rebuild the conference.

The Pac-12 currently has 12 members, but 10 of them are leaving next year: Southern California, UCLA, Washington and Oregon are leaving for the Big Ten; Stanford and Cal are leaving for the ACC; and Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are leaving for the Big 12.

