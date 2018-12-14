Oregon State Student Sentenced to 40 Days in Jail for Racist Bumper Stickers

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon State University student with ties to white nationalists in the Pacific Northwest has been sentenced to 40 days in jail for putting offensive stickers on the cars of members of a racial justice group.

News outlets report 28-year-old Andrew Oswalt was sentenced Wednesday for the felony hate crime of intimidation and misdemeanor criminal mischief. He also got three months of probation.

Oswalt’s attorney Nicholas Oritz told the media after he was convicted last month that he would appeal.

Corvallis police say Oswalt and an accomplice placed bumper stickers with a racist slur about African Americans on cars at a food co-op in June 2017.

The incident came to light while Oswalt served as a student government representative. Students in February voted to recall Oswalt from that post.