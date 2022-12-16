Oregon State Senator Dallas Heard Resigns

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A Republican state senator in Oregon who once led the state GOP party has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker in the middle of his term.

Sen. Dallas Heard, a lawmaker from rural southwest Oregon, had publicly called fellow lawmakers “fools” and lashed out at fellow Republicans as well as Democrats.

Heard has railed against coronavirus safety rules and was once escorted from the Senate floor for refusing to wear a mask.

Republicans’ disappointing results in the November election may have factored into Heard’s decision, though he says that he is leaving because he wants to dedicate his time to his children.