Oregon State Representative Gary Leif Dead At 64

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Rep. Gary Leif has died.
He was 64.
House Republican Leader Christine Drazan confirmed his death Thursday in a statement.
A cause of death wasn’t immediately available.
Leif was seven months into his third term as a Republican state representative.
His House District 2 includes parts of Douglas, Jackson and Josephine counties.
Previously, the representative had been a Douglas County Commissioner.
Colleagues of Leif, a Republican, described the lawmaker as patient, humble, hardworking and a mentor.