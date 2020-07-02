      Weather Alert

Oregon State Police Trooper On Leave After Alleged Coffee Shop Mask Incident

Jul 2, 2020 @ 11:24am

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon State Trooper is on paid administrative leave after an employee of a coffee shop complained that he didn’t wear a mask when entering the establishment.

Doing so is required under a statewide order by the governor to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the assistant manager Allan’s Coffee & Tea in Corvallis said the trooper on Wednesday told him Gov. Kate Brown had no authority to take our civil liberties and then uttered a vulgarity directed toward the governor.

State police spokesman Capt. Timothy Fox said the trooper has been placed on leave and that an internal investigation is underway.

