Oregon State Police To Start Patrolling Portland Metro Area

Portland, Ore. — Oregon State Police is collaborating with various law enforcement agencies in the Portland metro area to conduct high-visibility saturation patrols on November 17-18, 2023. The joint operation aims to promote safe driving behaviors in anticipation of the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, a peak travel time annually.

Officers, deputies, and troopers will be deployed in the Portland metro area, with a particular focus on state freeways and highways in Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas counties. Increased traffic is expected on November 18, especially before and after the Oregon State vs. University of Washington football game in Corvallis, scheduled to commence at 4:30 p.m. Travelers on game day are advised to plan ahead, leave early, and designate a sober driver.

The patrols will prioritize enforcing Fatal-5 violations, which are statistically linked to serious injuries and fatal crashes. These violations include speed, occupant safety, lane usage, impaired driving, and distracted driving.

Captain Kyle Kennedy of the Oregon State Police emphasizes the role of high-visibility saturation patrols as a means to influence driving behavior and reduce traffic crashes leading to tragic outcomes. Participating agencies, in addition to OSP, include the Portland Police Bureau, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsboro Police Department, and Beaverton Police Department.