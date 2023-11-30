Oregon State Police Seek Information On Unlawful Taking Of Roosevelt Bull Elk

The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest connected to the unlawful taking of a Roosevelt Bull Elk. The incident occurred between 5 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2023, and 7 a.m. on Nov. 29, 2023, on Dutch Canyon Road near Scappoose. The large bull elk, known to be part of the Miller Herd, was left to waste with no attempt to salvage the meat.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on this case to contact Sr. Trooper Scott Bernardi through the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or *OSP (mobile), or directly reach Sr. Trooper Bernardi at (503) 410-4165 or [email protected].

The Turn In Poachers (TIP) program, a collaboration between various organizations, offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of big game mammals and cash rewards for violations related to fish and wildlife species, habitat destruction, and licensing.

Preference Point Rewards:

5 Points: Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Wolf

4 Points: Elk, Deer, Pronghorn Antelope, Bear, Cougar

Cash Rewards:

Oregon Hunters Association (OHA): $2,000: Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat, Moose $1,000: Elk, Deer, Antelope $600: Bear, Cougar, Wolf $300: Habitat Destruction $200: Illegally obtaining Oregon hunting or angling license or tags, Unlawful Lending/Borrowing Big Game Tag(s), Game Fish & Shellfish, Game Birds or Furbearers, Spotlighting, Snagging/Attempt to Snag

Oregon Wildlife Coalition (OWC): $500: Hawk, Falcon, Eagle, Owl, Osprey $1,000: Cougar, Bobcat, Beaver (public lands only), Black bears, Bighorn Sheep, Marten, Fisher, Sierra Nevada Red Fox $500: Species listed as “threatened” or “endangered” under state or federal Endangered Species Act (excludes fish)

Oregon Outfitters & Guides Association (OOGA): $200: Acting as an Outfitter Guide for the Illegal Killing of Wildlife, Illegally Obtaining Oregon Hunting or Angling Licenses or Tags, or Illegally Offering to Act as an Outfitter Guide



To report a wildlife and/or habitat law violation or suspicious activity: