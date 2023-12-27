Oregon State Police Seek Assistance In Vandalism Of Oregon Hunters Association Gate

Tillamook County, Ore. — The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is reaching out to the public for help in identifying the individual(s) responsible for vandalizing a walk-in-only gate maintained by the Oregon Hunters Association (OHA) in Tillamook County. The targeted gate is situated on Lost Creek off McPherson Creek Road.

During the first rifle season for elk, the perpetrators damaged the gate and unlawfully opened it. In response to the incident, troopers installed a trail camera near the Lost Creek OHA gate to aid in the investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this act of vandalism to come forward. Those with tips can contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, dial *OSP (*677) on their mobile phones, or email [email protected], referencing case number SP23386178.

The Oregon State Police, in collaboration with various wildlife organizations, operates the Turn In Poachers (TIP) program. This initiative rewards individuals with preference points for providing information that leads to an arrest or citation for the illegal take, possession, or waste of big game mammals.

Preference Point Rewards are as follows:

5 Points: Bighorn Sheep, Rocky Mountain Goat, Moose, Wolf

4 Points: Elk, Deer, Pronghorn Antelope, Bear, Cougar

Cash rewards are also offered for information resulting in an arrest or citation related to the illegal take, possession, or waste of various fish and wildlife species. Additionally, rewards are available for reporting habitat destruction, illegal license or tag acquisition, lending or borrowing big game tags, spotlighting, or snagging.

Cash Rewards by Category:

Oregon Hunters Association (OHA):

$2,000: Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat, Moose

$1,000: Elk, Deer, Antelope

$600: Bear, Cougar, Wolf

$300: Habitat destruction

$200: Illegal license or tag acquisition, lending/borrowing big game tag(s), Game Fish & Shellfish, Game Birds or Furbearers, Spotlighting, Snagging/Attempt to Snag

Oregon Wildlife Coalition (OWC):

$500: Hawk, Falcon, Eagle, Owl, Osprey; Cougar, Bobcat, Beaver (public lands only), Black bears, Bighorn Sheep, Marten, Fisher, Sierra Nevada Red Fox

$1,000: Species listed as “threatened” or “endangered” under state or federal Endangered Species Act (excludes fish)

Oregon Outfitters & Guides Association (OOGA):

$200: Acting as an Outfitter Guide for the Illegal Killing of Wildlife, Illegally Obtaining Oregon Hunting or Angling Licenses or Tags, or Illegally Offering to Act as an Outfitter Guide as defined in ORS 704.010 and 704.020.