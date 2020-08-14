Oregon State Police Pull Out From Protecting Federal Courthouse In Portland
Courtesy: Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. — FM News 101 KXL confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Oregon State Police have pulled out from protecting the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in downtown Portland which has been under siege during the past 76 nights of demonstrations and riots.
In a statement to KOIN TV, Oregon State Police say: “The Oregon State Police is continually reassessing our resources and the needs of our partner agencies and at this time we are inclined to move those resources back to counties where prosecution of criminal conduct is still a priority.”
The moves comes just days after new Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced his office would not be prosecuting many of those arrested at protests who have no prior history.
Oregon State Police were brought in two weeks after ago after President Trump brought in federal forces following weeks of violent clashes with local police. A deal was struck between Vice President Mike Pence and Governor Kate Brown to remove federal police and have state troopers take over guarding the courthouse.
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf earlier said that the feds would no longer engage demonstrators as long as local police adequately protected the building.