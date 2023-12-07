Oregon State Police Investigate Series Of Random Shootings At Moving Vehicles

Albany, Ore. — The Oregon State Police (OSP), Albany Area Command, are actively investigating a series of incidents involving vehicles being struck by bullets. The OSP Major Crimes Section detectives have gathered enough information to suspect that these shooting incidents are likely connected.

The investigation began on Friday, December 1, 2023, when OSP received a report of a vehicle struck by a bullet. A similar incident was reported on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, in a location near the December 1 incident. Additional incidents prior to December 6 were reported to the Albany Police Department and the OSP Salem Area Command. This morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office cross-reported another incident in the area of Highway 20 and Highway 226.

All of the reported incidents involved vehicles being shot at while driving along highways. Some victims reported hearing a “pop” during the incidents. The dates, times, and locations of each incident are as follows:

Nov. 2, 2023, 2:00 a.m. – Highway 20, just east of Albany

Nov. 25, 2023, 9:30 a.m. – Highway 22E, near Mill City

Dec. 1, 2023, 2:30 a.m. – Highway 20, near Highway 226

Dec. 5, 2023, 2:00 a.m. – Highway 226, south of Scio

Dec. 6, 2023, 2:37 a.m. – Highway 20, near Highway 226

As of now, no injuries have been reported in any of the incidents. However, investigators have confirmed that the damage to the vehicles was caused by a firearm.

The OSP is taking proactive measures to enhance public safety, including adding extra patrols in the areas where these incidents occurred. The police are seeking public assistance in identifying potential suspects or suspect vehicles, and they encourage anyone with information to contact the Oregon State Police immediately at 1-800-442-2068 or *OSP (*677) on a mobile device.