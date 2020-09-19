Oregon State Parks Now Assessing Wildfire & Windstorm Damage
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department reports that recent wildfires have so far burned 900 acres of state park land.
The agency says most of it is undeveloped forest.
OPRD Director Lisa Sumption said given the scope and severity of the fires, the 900-acre toll was a testament to both luck and extraordinary first responders.
According to a press release “The heavily forested Collier Memorial State Park took the biggest hit, losing some 400 acres of Ponderosa Pines. OPRD Forester Craig Leech said that “although 400 acres is a lot by any estimation, the careful fuel reduction and stand improvement slowed the fire spread enough to be contained before major damage occurred.”
The agency also attached the damage report list below in a recent press release, they do warn that damage is still being evaluated.
- Silver Falls
- 125 acres burned on the SE part of the park. Contained at this time.
- Detroit Lake State Recreation Area
- Minor damage along some campground loops closer to the highway.
- Loss of one water storage tank.
- 40 acres burned.
- North Santiam State Recreation Area
- 120 acres burned.
- Loss of some structures.
- Bonnie Lure State Recreation Area
- Collier Memorial State Park
- 400 acres burned.
- Damage to historic museum and some equipment.
- Loss of one historic cabin, wood shed, and host trailer.
- Wallowa Lake State Park
- Devil’s Lake State Park
- No fire damage, but many trees down.
- Other coastal parks with trees down include Munson Creek Falls State Natural Site, Sitka Sedge State Natural Area, Cape Lookout State Park, Beverly Beach State Park, William M. Tugman and many areas of the Oregon Coast Trail are reported to have trees down as well.