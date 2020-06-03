      Weather Alert

Oregon State Parks Facing Budget Shortfall

Jun 2, 2020 @ 5:13pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s state parks have started to reopen, but the agency that manages them is facing an estimated $22 million budget shortfall between now and next June amid the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday that it will lay off 47 full-time employees by June 30.

That’s in addition to the 338 seasonal staff that will not be rehired this year.

The layoffs will translate to reduced services at day-use sites and campgrounds across the state, including trash collection, restroom cleaning and maintenance.

TAGS
budget Oregon State Parks
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast