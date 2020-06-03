Oregon State Parks Facing Budget Shortfall
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s state parks have started to reopen, but the agency that manages them is facing an estimated $22 million budget shortfall between now and next June amid the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday that it will lay off 47 full-time employees by June 30.
That’s in addition to the 338 seasonal staff that will not be rehired this year.
The layoffs will translate to reduced services at day-use sites and campgrounds across the state, including trash collection, restroom cleaning and maintenance.