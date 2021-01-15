Watch: Oregon State Officials Plan Friday COVID Vaccine Update
SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown, the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Military Department will speak about the state’s response to COVID-19 and the distribution of the vaccine on Friday afternoon.
The update is scheduled for 2:00pm. You can hear it live on FM News 101 KXL.
Earlier this week, the Governor’s Office said more details would be provided on Oregon’s distribution plans for seniors and educators as well as how to reach those populations most vulnerable.