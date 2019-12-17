      Weather Alert

Oregon State Hospital Suspends Civil Admissions

Dec 17, 2019 @ 2:52pm
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon State Hospital has suspended all civil admissions until Dec. 27 to prioritize patients ordered by courts to receive competency restoration treatment.

The Bulletin reports the pause on civil commitments was announced in a Monday letter to the hospital’s statewide partners.

It is effective immediately.

Hospital spokeswoman Rebeka Gipson-King says the move is intended to help the hospital comply with a federal court ruling.

The ruling requires criminal defendants ordered to receive treatment so they can assist in their own trial be admitted within seven days of a judge’s order.

