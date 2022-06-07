Oregon State Hospital Submits Corrective Action Plan

Fights: sexual assaults, suicide attempts. State inspectors ordered one of Oregon’s main psychiatric hospitals, to come up with a plan to protect its patients. It aims to address what inspectors called, failures to protect patients.
The 39 page draft plan to fix what ails Oregon State Hospital’s Junction City campus included guidelines for preventing suicide and sexual contact among patients, an improved grievance policy, and staff training. The hospital tells the Register Guard the deadline to submit the final plan was yesterday.
In May, state health inspectors found the hospital failed to prevent patient-to-patient sexual contact, sexual assault, physical altercations, suicide attempts and self-harm. They demanded a corrective action plan, or else the hospital could lose Medicare and Medicaid money.