Oregon State Government To End Pandemic-Era Reimbursement Standards For Remote Work

Salem, Ore — In a move aimed at streamlining operations and improving efficiency, the Oregon Department of Administrative Services (DAS) has announced that it will be ending the pandemic-era policy of reimbursing remote workers for commuting to the office. The change, which has been approved by Governor Tina Kotek, is expected to take effect from September 1, 2023.

The previous policy was established during the COVID-19 pandemic to support remote work and reimburse employees who work out-of-state to travel to their offices in Oregon. However, as the state transitions back to normalcy, it has become apparent that the reimbursement policy is no longer necessary.

The new policy will not affect the ability of state employees to work remotely, as approved by their agencies. However, remote employees will no longer be reimbursed for commuting to the office. The move is aimed at ensuring that state resources are used effectively to serve Oregonians and that policies reflect the evolving needs of the workforce and the public.

“We look forward to implementing this change and continuing to refine our policies to meet the needs of our state employees,” said Chief Operating Officer and interim Director of the Department of Administrative Services Berri Leslie.

The DAS will be providing notice to employees about the changes to the remote work policy around reimbursement, allowing sufficient time for them to adjust to the new policy. This move is expected to further streamline operations and improve efficiency, helping the state to better serve its citizens.