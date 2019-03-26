Oregon State Employees Email Accounts Blocked After Attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state employees found themselves unable to send work emails to some outside accounts beginning last week.

OregonLive/The Oregonian reported Monday that state employees were unable to send emails to many people they would otherwise correspond with due to a spam email attack.

The state’s chief information officer says an outside party launched an email spam campaign from a state employee account and caused several email providers to blacklist all email addresses containing the extensions @oregon.gov and @state.or.us.

Officials say providers that blacklisted state emails include Outlook, MSN and Hotmail.

State officials say the @oregon.gov email extension was also blacklisted by email providers in June after an employee clicked on a phishing email and a malicious party was able to send more than 8 million spam emails from the account.