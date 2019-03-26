Oregon State Employees Email Accounts Blocked After Attack
By Jim Ferretti
|
Mar 25, 2019 @ 10:18 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon state employees found themselves unable to send work emails to some outside accounts beginning last week.

OregonLive/The Oregonian reported Monday that state employees were unable to send emails to many people they would otherwise correspond with due to a spam email attack.

The state’s chief information officer says an outside party launched an email spam campaign from a state employee account and caused several email providers to blacklist all email addresses containing the extensions @oregon.gov and @state.or.us.

Officials say providers that blacklisted state emails include Outlook, MSN and Hotmail.

State officials say the @oregon.gov email extension was also blacklisted by email providers in June after an employee clicked on a phishing email and a malicious party was able to send more than 8 million spam emails from the account.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Democrats In Wash. House Release Their Two-Year Transportation Budget Mexican Mafia drug suspect sentenced in North Dakota Woman Charged In 2018 Traffic Crash That Killed Daughter Presidential Candidate Jay Inslee in Portland Saturday Marion County Confirms 2nd Measles Diagnosis Lane County Deputy Resigns Amid Misconduct Investigations
Comments